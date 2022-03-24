Trial date moved to May 9 for woman involved in early 2021 Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trial date for the woman accused of shooting a woman after leaving a Northeast Jackson restaurant in early 2021 has been rescheduled for May 9.

Recently, Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten rescheduled the trial date for Augena Funches for May 9.

Funches was previously expected to go to trial the week of March 14, according to court records.

Funches is charged with two felony counts in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting after leaving the M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Court Road.

The trial is slated to begin at 1 p.m. in Courtroom 3 of the Hinds County Courthouse.

Wooten has scheduled a status hearing for April 14 and has ordered attorneys for Funches to notify the court whether she would accept any plea deals by April 21. Attorneys must notify the court by April 28 if Funches decides to enter an open plea.

The defendant was indicted by a Hinds County grand jury on November 8, about 10 months after the alleged shooting occurred.

According to the indictment, Funches shot Kiana Singleton in the head and did so while “standing on the passenger’s side door seal of a Range Rover.”

Funches was allegedly out on bond when the incident occurred. She previously had been charged with murder in connection with shooting another woman in January 2019.

On June 21, 2019, a Hinds County grand jury indicted Funchess on one count of first-degree murder, saying she “did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously kill Kiona Morgan.” Funches entered a not guilty plea on that charge on July 31.

Funches’ first murder case has yet to go to trial and has been continued seven times by outgoing Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green. Most recently, in October, the case was continued from November 1 until the following term. Since then, no additional filings have been posted on the Mississippi Electronic Courts’ website.

Meanwhile, Marcus Guice, the man who was allegedly driving Funches when the 2021 incident occurred, also has not gone to trial. Guice had been charged with accessory after the fact.

