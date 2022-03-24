Search for missing, elderly Gulfport woman gains urgency

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 24 hours after she was reported missing, Dorothy Jean Burks still hasn’t been found.

“So far, no luck,” said Burks’ sister-in-law, Mamie Davis.

Crews have used dogs, helicopters, and UTVs -- in hopes of finding the 75-year-old woman. Her family said she left her home on Fifth Street Wednesday and did not return.

Davis says this isn’t the first time her sister-in-law has wandered off, but this time is different.

“I don’t really know how to say it, but she would walk off and they’d catch her before she left the house,” she said. “She’s never gone so far that they couldn’t see her when she was walking.”

Family members say Burks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

“Whether or not someone has a medical condition, we want to find them as soon as possible,” said Gulfport Police Department Deputy Commander Clayton Fulks.

Gulfport Police said Burks was seen on Keebler Street in Gulfport after leaving her home Wednesday.

“She came to a neighbor approximately a mile away looking for someone’s house,” said Commander Adam Cooper. “He was confused as to what she was looking for. A few hours later he was looking on the internet and found her picture and realized she was missing.”

As the search continues, crews know time is of the essence.

“With the weather changing at night, we’re concerned about her health and well-being,” said Cooper.

“It does escalate our sense of urgency,” Fulks added. “The rescuers, the searchers, law enforcement, and fire are all very passionate about these cases.”

As Mamie Davis looked from her porch, she said she’s hopeful she’ll spot her loved-one soon.

“I went out on a couple of streets yesterday, but I didn’t have any luck seeing anybody, you know,” she recalled.

Burks was last seen wearing red pants with a square pattern, a white shirt, a black jacket, and a brown alligator print purse. Anyone with any information that could help find her is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday, March 23. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

