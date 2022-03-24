Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Portion of Springridge Road in Clinton temporarily shuts down

Portion of Springridge Road temporarily shuts down in Clinton
Portion of Springridge Road temporarily shuts down in Clinton(City of Clinton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton is working to fix a sewer line issue on Springridge Road and Broadway Street.

Crews are expected to be in this location for the next few days.

All traffic coming to Clinton on I-20 West will be directed to the Clinton Raymond Road, exit 35. Springridge Road, exit 36, is shutdown.

The northbound lanes of Springridge Road are closed between the interstate bridge and Broadway Street.

Traffic headed north on Springridge Road is being directed to I-20 westbound, onto the Clinton Raymond Road exit.

Traffic headed southbound on Springridge Road is still flowing.

You are encouraged to drive slowly and with caution in this area.

The city expects all streets to be open by the first of next week.

