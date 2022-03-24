Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Oxford hospital reports no COVID patients for first time in over 2 years

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford is reporting no COVID-positive patients for the first time in more than two years.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill says the hospital has no COVID patients--the last time that was the case was March 18, 2020.

Tannehill thanked the residents of Oxford for being responsible but acknowledge that COVID is still around despite the celebration.

We know that Covid is still around BUT we are celebrating NO COVID patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North...

Posted by Robyn Tannehill for Mayor of Oxford on Thursday, March 24, 2022

