Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Natchez man cashes nearly $300K on lottery ticket

Mississippi lottery tickets
Mississippi lottery tickets(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer.

The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.

Using the quick pick option, his Mississippi Match 5 ticket hit a jackpot of $297,000.

The lucky winner did not identify himself, but is surely glad he braved the weather.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko
Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge is hearing the Judicial Review in the battle over the Hinds...
Judge schedules hearing, issues show case order against Jackson City Council
Mississippi Raiders ready to go for opening game in Jackson