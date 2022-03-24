Natchez man cashes nearly $300K on lottery ticket

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer.

The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.

Using the quick pick option, his Mississippi Match 5 ticket hit a jackpot of $297,000.

The lucky winner did not identify himself, but is surely glad he braved the weather.

