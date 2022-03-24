Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Natchez man airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries following retaining wall collapse

Natchez, Mississippi (Source: WAFB)
Natchez, Mississippi (Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man fishing on the Mississippi River had to be airlifted to the hospital after a retaining wall collapsed and fell on him, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Cantrell Harris was standing on the retaining wall when it fell.

The structure was located on the Mississippi River bank behind the Hotel Vue, the paper reports.

The man fell about 10 feet toward the river. His legs were trapped in the debris and were apparently broken. He called 911 from his cell phone, authorities told the paper.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.
Tatyanna McDonald, 16
Vicksburg police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport
Charley Jones
WLBT names Charley Jones as news director