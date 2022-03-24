Natchez man airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries following retaining wall collapse

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man fishing on the Mississippi River had to be airlifted to the hospital after a retaining wall collapsed and fell on him, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Cantrell Harris was standing on the retaining wall when it fell.

The structure was located on the Mississippi River bank behind the Hotel Vue, the paper reports.

The man fell about 10 feet toward the river. His legs were trapped in the debris and were apparently broken. He called 911 from his cell phone, authorities told the paper.

This is a developing story.

