Mississippi Raiders ready to go for opening game in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new professional football team.

The Mississippi Raiders are set to go for their season opener this weekend as part of the American Indoor Football Alliance.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Raiders formerly played in Hattiesburg, before making their move to the capital city. Some of the players say they are ready to hit the field and are asking for all the support they can get.

”All the adversity we have faced so far, we’re excited,” player B.J. Bobby said. “We are just excited to play somewhere different. We have been practicing for a long, long, long time. You know all the days we have been in the gym, being in meetings, being in practice, we just ready to play.”

The game will also be aired on the FOX SOUL network. But the players are hoping for a packed crowd.

”The support, we are going to need it. All of the south and as much as we can get out of Jackson to support us on the 26th,” Damecio Union said. “We are coming to give you guys product and if you come, you will see what we been working on all from December 2021.”

