Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in the February shooting death of a 21-year-old in Kosciusko.

According to police, the Kosciusko Police Department has placed Charvonte Roby into custody where he has been charged with murder in the death of Diante’vious Thompson.

Roby has been given a $500,000 bond and will be booked into the Leake County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the investigators at the Kosciusko Police Department by calling 662-289-3131.

