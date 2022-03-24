Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Judge: Waste Management can intervene in mayor’s suit against city council

Judge Jess Dickinson hears arguments during a status conference regarding the city's...
Judge Jess Dickinson hears arguments during a status conference regarding the city's waste-hauling contracts.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge has approved a contractor’s motion to intervene in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council.

On Thursday, Special Judge Jess Dickinson handed down an order granting a Waste Management of Mississippi’s request to intervene in the mayor’s suit.

The judge also ruled that the company’s subcontractor, Waste Disposal Services, could intervene as well.

Waste Management filed its motion last week, days after Lumumba filed suit against the city council in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The firm filed the motion after it dropped its challenge against the mayor in Hinds County Circuit Court.

According to the order, Dickinson said “good cause” had been shown to allow the intervention.

It’s unclear what the next step is in the case.

Attorneys for Waste Management are asking the court for, among other things, a declaratory judgment requiring Lumumba to enter into negotiations with its client per terms of the city’s October 2021 RFP for trash collection services.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Local governments issue RFPs to seek proposals for professional services, such as solid waste collection.

Three firms responded to Jackson’s October request: Waste Management, Richard’s Disposal LLC and FCC Environmental Services.

Waste Management argues that after the council rejected the mayor’s proposal to hire Richard’s, the administration should have immediately entered into to talks with them.

Waste Management received the second-highest score during the RFP evaluation process, according to court records.

Instead, the mayor declared a state of emergency and inked a one-year deal with Richard’s to provide trash pickup, the firm’s claim states.

The company’s motion to intervene also asks the court to prevent the mayor from entering into a one-year contract with Richard’s, and to declare that the council has the right to choose a contractor if the mayor fails to act.

The mayor filed suit against the council earlier this month.

Lumumba is asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school

Latest News

Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
3 On Your Side Investigation: The Pain of Fentanyl
3 On Your Side Investigation: The Pain of Fentanyl
3 On Your Side Investigation: The Pain of Fentanyl
3 On Your Side Investigation: The Pain of Fentanyl