Judge: Waste Management can intervene in mayor’s suit against city council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge has approved a contractor’s motion to intervene in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council.

On Thursday, Special Judge Jess Dickinson handed down an order granting a Waste Management of Mississippi’s request to intervene in the mayor’s suit.

The judge also ruled that the company’s subcontractor, Waste Disposal Services, could intervene as well.

Waste Management filed its motion last week, days after Lumumba filed suit against the city council in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The firm filed the motion after it dropped its challenge against the mayor in Hinds County Circuit Court.

According to the order, Dickinson said “good cause” had been shown to allow the intervention.

It’s unclear what the next step is in the case.

Attorneys for Waste Management are asking the court for, among other things, a declaratory judgment requiring Lumumba to enter into negotiations with its client per terms of the city’s October 2021 RFP for trash collection services.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Local governments issue RFPs to seek proposals for professional services, such as solid waste collection.

Three firms responded to Jackson’s October request: Waste Management, Richard’s Disposal LLC and FCC Environmental Services.

Waste Management argues that after the council rejected the mayor’s proposal to hire Richard’s, the administration should have immediately entered into to talks with them.

Waste Management received the second-highest score during the RFP evaluation process, according to court records.

Instead, the mayor declared a state of emergency and inked a one-year deal with Richard’s to provide trash pickup, the firm’s claim states.

The company’s motion to intervene also asks the court to prevent the mayor from entering into a one-year contract with Richard’s, and to declare that the council has the right to choose a contractor if the mayor fails to act.

The mayor filed suit against the council earlier this month.

Lumumba is asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services

