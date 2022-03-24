Judge schedules hearing, issues show case order against Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has won a victory in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Thursday, Judge Faye Peterson issued an order setting a hearing and requiring the Jackson City Council to show cause on why it has not approved minutes dating back to September.

The hearing is slated for 9:30 a.m., March 31, in Circuit Courtroom No. 2. The hearing is the same day the city’s current trash-hauling contract with Waste Management expires. It is unclear who will begin residential trash pickup beginning April 1.

“The court, having reviewed the emergency petition for writ of mandamus, finds that the plaintiff, Chokwe Lumumba, in his official capacity as mayor... has presented a compelling issue concerning a matter in the operation of the executive branch of government,” Peterson wrote in her one-page ruling.

“The respondents should be ordered to appear before this court to show cause, if any, why this court should not grant the relief sought in this petition.”

The mayor filed a petition seeking a writ on March 21, arguing that the council had “failed to perform its duties in accordance with (Mississippi Code) to adopt and approve its minutes since September 2021.”

The last minutes that were adopted by the council were from the September 21 meeting, and Lumumba told the court he did not receive those until November of the same year.

Among minutes, the council has not approved records from a special meeting on September 30, 2021, where the council agreed to terms settling litigation over the city’s garbage hauling contract.

According to a resolution passed on September 30, the council agreed to acknowledge that the mayor is responsible for advertising and negotiating contracts for solid waste services.

The council also has not approved minutes this year for meetings where members voted down bringing on Richard’s Disposal, a new firm to haul trash, as well as meetings where the council voted to rescind and then continue the mayor’s state of emergency and to ratify the mayor’s one-year emergency contract with Richard’s.

After the council twice rejected awarding the New Orleans-based firm a six-year trash-hauling contract, the mayor declared a state of emergency and signed a one-year, emergency deal with the company.

Lumumba argues that because of the council’s inaction on the minutes, he is unable to approve or object to council actions, including potentially vetoing the council’s decision to block the emergency contract with Richard’s.

Attorneys for the mayor say that despite numerous requests to obtain minutes in a timely manner, “the city council’s consistent failure timely present its minutes to the mayor, and to adopt and approve (them)... remains an ongoing issue.”

Also on Thursday, the council voted 6-1 in executive session to retain the Begley Law Firm to represent it in an action in Hinds County Circuit Court. Council President Virgi Lindsay announced the decision following the closed session but did not specifically say Begley would defend the seven-member board in the case brought by the mayor.

