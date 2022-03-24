Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD investigating two shootings reported Thursday afternoon

Jackson Police respond to Monument Street shooting.
Jackson Police respond to Monument Street shooting.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department say two people were shot Thursday afternoon in separate incidents.

In both cases, the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., an individual was shot at 112 Cedar Lane at the Cedar Crest Apartments.

Hearn said he was still working to get information on that incident.

In a separate shooting also around 5 p.m., a man was walking east in the 700 block of W. Monument Street when someone in a dark-colored Honda Accord opened fire.

The victim in that case was hit in the leg and the shoulder and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for Treatment, Hearn said.

He said the victim did not know the shooter.

Both cases are still under investigation.

