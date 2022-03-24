JPD investigating two shootings reported Thursday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department say two people were shot Thursday afternoon in separate incidents.

In both cases, the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., an individual was shot at 112 Cedar Lane at the Cedar Crest Apartments.

Hearn said he was still working to get information on that incident.

In a separate shooting also around 5 p.m., a man was walking east in the 700 block of W. Monument Street when someone in a dark-colored Honda Accord opened fire.

The victim in that case was hit in the leg and the shoulder and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for Treatment, Hearn said.

He said the victim did not know the shooter.

Both cases are still under investigation.

Monument Street between Mill and Capitol as JPD investigates another shooting. One victim with non life-threatening injuries was struck here per JPD. pic.twitter.com/93QAQwVkRP — Mike Evans (@crabblers) March 24, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.