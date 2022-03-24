Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 Trump aides

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two former aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

Latest News

In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Senate committee wraps up hearings on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school