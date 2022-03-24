Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

‘It’s destroyed’: Natchez police officer loses home in fire

By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez police officer known for helping to protect and serve the community now needs help. Dequatarrius Jackson and his family’s home went up in flames Tuesday.

As Jackson stands in the middle of debris and rubble, he can’t help but be heartbroken. Jackson says he, his fiancé and 3-year-old son had gone to his mother’s house because severe weather was sweeping through the are.

A few hours later, he got the call that his mobile home was on fire.

“We quickly got here,” he described. “That’s when we saw the fire start from the master bedroom and escalated all the way through parts of the house.”

While fire officials figure out what caused the destructive blaze, this devastated patrolman must figure out what to do after losing everything.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry visited the destroyed home with Jackson Wednesday, providing comfort and support.

“In law enforcement, we are trained to solve everyone else’s problems,| he said, “but it’s one thing that we’re never really trained on, how to solve our own problems. So that’s why we as a law-enforcement community is going to rally behind him.”

Daughtry says since the fire, other agencies around the state and the Natchez community have reached out to help. He hopes that spirit of giving will continue because Jackson and his family need it more than ever right now.

“If you’ve never experienced a loss like this, people who have been through stuff like this, you don’t know the devastation of all your stuff gone,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to be very supportive of them to make sure he has what he needs .When Mother Nature is at its worst, Mississippians are at their best.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011...
2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator

Latest News

Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?
Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?
Holmes Community College to remain closed as cleanup from tornado begins
Holmes Community College to remain closed as cleanup from tornado begins
Holmes Community College to remain closed as cleanup from tornado begins
Holmes Community College to remain closed as cleanup from tornado begins
Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?
Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you money at the pump?
Movement but still no deal on tax reform or ARPA spending at State Capitol
Movement but still no deal on tax reform or ARPA spending at State Capitol