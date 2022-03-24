‘It’s destroyed’: Natchez police officer loses home in fire

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez police officer known for helping to protect and serve the community now needs help. Dequatarrius Jackson and his family’s home went up in flames Tuesday.

As Jackson stands in the middle of debris and rubble, he can’t help but be heartbroken. Jackson says he, his fiancé and 3-year-old son had gone to his mother’s house because severe weather was sweeping through the are.

A few hours later, he got the call that his mobile home was on fire.

“We quickly got here,” he described. “That’s when we saw the fire start from the master bedroom and escalated all the way through parts of the house.”

While fire officials figure out what caused the destructive blaze, this devastated patrolman must figure out what to do after losing everything.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry visited the destroyed home with Jackson Wednesday, providing comfort and support.

“In law enforcement, we are trained to solve everyone else’s problems,| he said, “but it’s one thing that we’re never really trained on, how to solve our own problems. So that’s why we as a law-enforcement community is going to rally behind him.”

Daughtry says since the fire, other agencies around the state and the Natchez community have reached out to help. He hopes that spirit of giving will continue because Jackson and his family need it more than ever right now.

“If you’ve never experienced a loss like this, people who have been through stuff like this, you don’t know the devastation of all your stuff gone,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to be very supportive of them to make sure he has what he needs .When Mother Nature is at its worst, Mississippians are at their best.”

