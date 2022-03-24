Holmes Community College to remain closed as cleanup from tornado begins

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds from Tuesday’s storm ripped through Holmes Community College in Goodman. Now, dozens of students are displaced and school leaders are crafting a plan to begin the long road to recovery.

Rain falling from the ceiling, the entire cafeteria flooded. That was the aftermath of the tornado; a twister students watched as it came roaring through.

“We were looking out the window over there and the door swung open,” said student George Carter, “and you could see that the whole sky was green like the grass.”

Fast forward to one day after the storm. Utility crews and insurance companies are out assessing the damage.

“We are very blessed,” stated Jim Haffey, President of Holmes Community College. “We had no injuries, our students are safe and, for the most part, happy.”

Haffey says the campus is forced to remain closed. The roofs on several dorms and other buildings on campus were blown off, causing students to pack up, go home or find somewhere else to stay.

While most went back home, students like Tyler Daily and Thomas McCall are stranded with no transportation because their cars were damaged.

“It’s a little sad feeling that you can’t go home and you got to be stuck somewhere that you are not familiar with,” said Thomas McCall who is a football player at the community college. “But it is what it is. It’s life really.”

But their sadness quickly went away when fellow students starting pitching in to help.

“Somebody brought us food,” said Tyler Daily, another football player. “They brought us pizza last night like around midnight. One of our friends from Kosciusko and this morning a friend had brought us some breakfast.”

Donald Young owns a store in Goodman. It was hit hard by the tornado, but that didn’t stop him from helping those in need.

“My goal is to make sure I can feed the needy,” he said. “I just want to give back to the community and that’s what it’s all about.”

Now school leaders are waiting for the power to be restored. They say they are leaning on help and resources from the community.

