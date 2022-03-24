First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather continues with lows tonight near 40. The breeze will die down as well. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower and middle 70s. Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the 40s.

The St. Patrick’s parade in Jackson Saturday will have delightful weather with temperatures near 70 and sunshine. They’ll be a little bit of a breeze over the next few days, like today, mainly from a series of weak weather systems moving by that stir up the wind to around 20mph in gusts and a few clouds from time to time.

80-degree weather returns Monday through Wednesday of next week with partly sunny skies. They’ll be a few showers possible Tuesday, but a better likelihood of showers and storms Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches possible. Drought conditions have improved considerably from recent rainfall in our area.

West wind at 5mph tonight and about 15 to 20mph Friday. Average high is 71 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 7:15pm.

