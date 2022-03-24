First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet days continue late week, into weekend

THURSDAY: As high pressure sneaks in from the west, our pattern will remain quiet through much of the day. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine through the day with highs the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak boundary may kick up a few more clouds and a few showers overnight, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to affirm its position over central Mississippi through the upcoming weekend. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s Saturday; middle 70s Sunday. 80s return by early next week ahead of our next storm chances, likely due in by Wednesday or Thursday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

