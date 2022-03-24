Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet days continue late week, into weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: As high pressure sneaks in from the west, our pattern will remain quiet through much of the day. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine through the day with highs the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak boundary may kick up a few more clouds and a few showers overnight, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to affirm its position over central Mississippi through the upcoming weekend. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s Saturday; middle 70s Sunday. 80s return by early next week ahead of our next storm chances, likely due in by Wednesday or Thursday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed
Holmes Community College hit hard by severe weather
Holmes Community College hit hard by severe weather

Latest News

WLBT News at 6 p.m. (3-22-22)
First Alert Forecast:
Warming up into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: dry stretch of weather to continue into this weekend as temperatures trend warmer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: calmer, quieter days mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much quieter days ahead