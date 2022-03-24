Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions out there for us on this Thursday. Nice conditions will continue over the next few days

Beautiful Conditions out there for us as we see sunny skies continue into the afternoon!
Beautiful Conditions out there for us as we see sunny skies continue into the afternoon!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! We are seeing much nicer weather in the area! Beautiful conditions across our area, during the afternoon.

Beautiful weather over the next couple of days, and seeing no rain on the forecast!
Beautiful weather over the next couple of days, and seeing no rain on the forecast!(WLBT)

Thursday and Friday Highs fall to the upper 60s, and Lows fall to the low 40s. We see mostly sunny conditions for both days.

This weekend will be nice for us! Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

We return to the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s. Wednesday our rain chances return, and we could experience another day of storms. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50sThursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 40% chance of showers.

Storms returning into the area on Wednesday of next week!

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet days continue late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry weather continues late week
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (3-22-22)
First Alert Forecast:
Warming up into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: dry stretch of weather to continue into this weekend as temperatures trend warmer