First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions out there for us on this Thursday. Nice conditions will continue over the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! We are seeing much nicer weather in the area! Beautiful conditions across our area, during the afternoon.

Beautiful weather over the next couple of days, and seeing no rain on the forecast! (WLBT)

Thursday and Friday Highs fall to the upper 60s, and Lows fall to the low 40s. We see mostly sunny conditions for both days.

This weekend will be nice for us! Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

We return to the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s. Wednesday our rain chances return, and we could experience another day of storms. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50sThursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 40% chance of showers.

Storms returning into the area on Wednesday of next week!

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

