Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.

Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.(U.S. Department of Commerce)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is hosting U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves on Friday.

Graves will join Sen. Roger Wicker (R) to highlight the recent $32.7 million provided by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration (NTIA) to expand broadband in the state.

The grant will provide funding for last-mile and middle-mile broadband deployment projects across the state, bringing broadband to 12,487 unserved households, 256 businesses, and 26 anchor institutions, including schools and libraries.

“In Mississippi, 23% of households do not have an internet subscription, and nearly 18% of Mississippians live in areas with zero broadband infrastructure,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.”

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” said Sen. Wicker. I look forward to working with the Department of Commerce and agencies in Mississippi to expand broadband access.”

Later in the day, Sen. Wicker and Deputy Secretary Graves will host a roundtable discussion with leaders from Mississippi’s historically black colleges and universities HBCUs about broadband, technology, and workforce development opportunities available through the Department of Commerce.

