Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be coming to East County Line Road in Ridgeland, so says Mayor Gene McGee.

The restaurant will be in the 800 block of County Line next to the new Starbucks coffee shop. It will be at the site where the old Shrimp Basket was located.

That building will be torn down and a new facility will be constructed, the mayor said.

Developers’ request for a drive-through for the site was approved by the city’s planning and zoning board at its last meeting.

Up next, developers will bring their plans to the architectural review board. From there, plans will be taken to the board of aldermen for final approval, the mayor said.

He expects construction to begin soon but did not know an exact start date.

Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and Starkville, according to the restaurant’s website.

“I’m excited about it. We have a coffee shop that just opened up,” McGee said. “There’s a lot of good activity going on on County Line Road.”

