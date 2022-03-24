Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Body of missing NJ man found in Miss. River in New Orleans

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a man who went missing while on a business trip in New Orleans was found in the Mississippi River, officials say.

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. His body was recovered from the river in New Orleans on March 18.

A cause of death has not been determined, pending the results of an autopsy.

Family members say Gelfand traveled from New Jersey to New Orleans on Jan. 5 for a business trip and was last heard from the next day, when he was scheduled to return home.

