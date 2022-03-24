Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Airport reinstalls Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport has reinstalled a piece of art that was at the center of a social media firestorm.

The piece called “Constellations VIII/Golden Fields” by Memphis artist Tommy Kha depicts an Asian Elvis.

It was among $1.5 million-dollar worth of local artwork added to the renovated concourse, drawing praise for its richness and diversity.

The airport removed Kha’s self-portrait last week saying they received complaints from Elvis fans.

Airport officials apologized to Kha’s and replaced the artwork last night.

