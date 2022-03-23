Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

The couple immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived. (Source: WCCO)
By Kirsten Mitchell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait.

Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.

“All of a sudden my water broke, and I was like, ‘Babe, we got to go,’” she recalled.

But they didn’t make it to the Mother Baby Center in St. Paul before their baby girl decided to make her debut on I-94.

“Her whole head was already out. And he was such a champ, just told me to take a deep breath and push. I did, and she was out,” Bieniek-Phelps explained.

Her husband called 911, and a dispatch operator walked him through the process.

He used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“You just never know the strength of yourself, your significant other or you as a couple until you are in that moment. You definitely come out shining,” Bieniek-Phelps said.

Baby Ariel was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple said they had planned to have the baby induced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011...
2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery and assault in a shooting at an...
Man arrested in Arkansas car show mass shooting
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room
Bob Saget hotel room photos
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Lorain Police Department shared a photo of a white pill that was pressed with the word...
‘Always be cautious’: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine disguised as Tylenol