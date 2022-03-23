WLBT’s things to know 3/23/22: Teacher pay raise bill heads to governor, Storm rips roof off mobile home, 2 dead after fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi teacher pay raise bill headed to governor

A bill headed to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves would give the state’s public school teachers their largest pay raise in years. The House voted 118-4 Tuesday to pass the final version of House Bill 530. Senators voted 51-0 to pass it Thursday. The bill would provide an average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10% over teachers’ current pay. Reeves, a Republican, has said he supports increasing teacher pay as a way to attract and retain classroom professionals. Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teachers’ salaries in the nation. See more here.

2. High winds rip roof off mobile home in Flora

When severe weather struck a Madison County mobile home Tuesday afternoon, family members on Ellis Road feared the worst. “We’re still breathing, so that’s fine. Everybody’s okay. We’re gonna be shaken up a little bit, but that’s okay. We’re gonna get through,” said homeowner Syreeta Weathers. Weathers said no one was home when high winds peeled off her home’s roof, but her cousin didn’t know that at the time. “She said ‘Reeta, they won’t let me in.’ She thought [my kids] were in there but they weren’t in there. Come to find out my nephew got them before all this hit,” Weathers said. Read the full story here.

3. 2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 552 in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of Diberville, traveled west on Highway 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan. Gillespie and his passenger, 20-year-old Jaeda Anthony of Southaven, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

