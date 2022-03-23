Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With just days to go before the city of Jackson’s current trash hauling contract runs out, a judge presiding over the case has yet to make a ruling on the several motions to intervene in the case.

Meanwhile, the three Jackson city councilmembers who voted in favor of awarding a trash contact to Richard’s Disposal have asked that the case against them be dismissed.

Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion to dismiss the mayor’s suit against Councilmembers Virgi Lindsay, Angelique Lee, and Brian Grizzell.

Lindsay voted to award a six-year contract to Richard’s on Feb. 1, reversing her earlier decision to reject it. Grizzell and Lee supported the six-year deal each time it was brought up, while Lee voted twice to ratify the mayor’s one-year emergency contract with the company at a meeting on March 8. Grizzell abstained from the latter votes, while Lindsay was absent from the meeting.

Following the council’s decision to block the one-year emergency contract, the mayor filed suit in chancery court.

Lumumba is asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

Motions to intervene in the case were filed by Waste Management, Richard’s Disposal, and a joinder was filed by attorneys for Waste Disposal Services, a subcontractor for Waste Management.

A hearing on those motions was held Monday. However, as of Wednesday morning, no ruling had been handed down.

Meanwhile, the mayor has filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court asking for a court order requiring the council to approve its minutes.

The council has yet to approve any minutes dating back to late September, according to the petition for writ of mandamus.

Lumumba’s attorneys say the mayor is unable to execute contracts and conduct other business without the minutes being approved. He also says the minutes must be approved under state statute.

The case was initially assigned to Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten. On Wednesday, she filed an order recusing herself.

Jackson’s current contract with Waste Management expires on March 31. It is unclear who will pick up the city’s trash beginning April 1.

The mayor declared a state of emergency over garbage collections on Feb. 17. In the order, he says if the city does not have a contractor in place that date, it could face daily fines of $25,000 for each day trash is not collected.

