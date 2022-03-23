Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man

Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Magnolia Police Department needs your help to find a man who went missing several weeks ago.

Randall Keith Monk, Junior, 38, was last seen on March 5 on Raegan Road.

Family members are worried about Monk’s well-being, saying that he takes insulin daily.

Monk’s sister, Roselyn, said her brother’s car was running with the door open.

Police say he’s 6′1, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on where Monk could be, call MPD at (601) 783-9926 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

