Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011...
2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive in US at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Disney employees explain their decision to walk out Tuesday.
Disney employees walk out in California
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, young children
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: calmer, quieter days mid-late week