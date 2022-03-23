Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Kemper families lose everything during tornado

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Families in parts of Kemper County have been forced out of their homes due to yesterday’s storms. They spent today trying to figure out what to do next.

“I never dreamed this would happen, but it took us out,” Lorie Moulds said.

Trying to find a sense of direction after this tornado went through Kemper County Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s no houses here,” Chasity Whitehead said. “They’re just completely gone. Everything is just gone.”

Nine people are displaced from this property alone. Officials are still surveying the damage to get an exact number of those impacted. They’re thankful no one was killed.

“My mom was at my sisters,” Austin Moulds explained. “She’s disabled and all, so she was at my sister’s house when it happened. I’m glad she wasn’t here.”

“I want to break down in tears because everything is gone,” Gracie Whitehead said.

Severe weather season is underway and if you live in a mobile home, you should find a safer place to go.

“People decided to get out of mobile homes and get to a safer area,” Kemper County Sheriff James Moore explained. “That really helped. If people had been in these homes here, we probably would have had fatalities here.”

The families tell me one of the most difficult parts of all this involve the children.

“I’ve got to be strong because they don’t even understand what’s going on,” Chasity Whitehead said. “They’re young. They just know that everything’s gone. All we can do is try to replace the items. Thank God we are still here. Thank God we are still alive.”

While checking on the damage, they were able to find their two dogs who escaped injury. That’s a glimmer of hope among the daunting task of figuring out what’s next.

“We’ve been picking up what we can and trying to save what we can. We are just trying to cleanup to get what we can get for now,” Austin Moulds explained.

If you would like to help one of the families at this site, you can contact Chasity Whitehead at 601-308-6838.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Randall Keith Monk, Jr., 38
Alert issued for 38-year-old missing Magnolia man
Brandon Montez Graves
Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Hinds County Chancery Court
Three Jackson City Council members want the mayor’s trash suit against them dismissed

Latest News

Tatyanna McDonald, 16
Vicksburg police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl
Charley Jones
WLBT names Charley Jones as news director
White discusses CTCL and the problems with the 2020 election grants.
Auditor: Zuckerberg-backed group’s lack of oversight likely contributed to election grant embezzlement
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Portion of Springridge Road temporarily shuts down in Clinton
Portion of Springridge Road in Clinton temporarily shuts down