Kemper families lose everything during tornado

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Families in parts of Kemper County have been forced out of their homes due to yesterday’s storms. They spent today trying to figure out what to do next.

“I never dreamed this would happen, but it took us out,” Lorie Moulds said.

Trying to find a sense of direction after this tornado went through Kemper County Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s no houses here,” Chasity Whitehead said. “They’re just completely gone. Everything is just gone.”

Nine people are displaced from this property alone. Officials are still surveying the damage to get an exact number of those impacted. They’re thankful no one was killed.

“My mom was at my sisters,” Austin Moulds explained. “She’s disabled and all, so she was at my sister’s house when it happened. I’m glad she wasn’t here.”

“I want to break down in tears because everything is gone,” Gracie Whitehead said.

Severe weather season is underway and if you live in a mobile home, you should find a safer place to go.

“People decided to get out of mobile homes and get to a safer area,” Kemper County Sheriff James Moore explained. “That really helped. If people had been in these homes here, we probably would have had fatalities here.”

The families tell me one of the most difficult parts of all this involve the children.

“I’ve got to be strong because they don’t even understand what’s going on,” Chasity Whitehead said. “They’re young. They just know that everything’s gone. All we can do is try to replace the items. Thank God we are still here. Thank God we are still alive.”

While checking on the damage, they were able to find their two dogs who escaped injury. That’s a glimmer of hope among the daunting task of figuring out what’s next.

“We’ve been picking up what we can and trying to save what we can. We are just trying to cleanup to get what we can get for now,” Austin Moulds explained.

If you would like to help one of the families at this site, you can contact Chasity Whitehead at 601-308-6838.

