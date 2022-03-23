Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson outreach ministry repairs homes for the needy in the inner city

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When storms move into the area, having a comfortable dry home may often be taken for granted. But one Jackson ministry, which regularly feeds the needy, is also making repairs to keep them safe in their homes.

“God takes people who used to be takers and self-absorbed, and he’s turned us into servants,” said Pastor Kevin Ellingson.

The minister with Hilltop Church and CareCenter Ministries and volunteers made repairs to the Winter Street home of a wheelchair-bound man — a 68-year-old who had suffered three strokes.

“We’ve done things like rip out carpet for a gentleman who was in a wheelchair because he couldn’t get around in his wheelchair,” said Ellingson. “We installed laminate flooring in his house for him. We fixed his wheelchair ramp. We cleaned up his entire outside.”

They call the work ‘Blessing Jobs.’ The volunteers provide free services to widows, veterans, and the elderly. It includes drywalling, painting, plumbing, and general repairs.

Praying Pelican Missions volunteers work with them. Kylie Owens drove to Jackson in early March with members of Trinity Friends Church.

“Google maps says 13, but by the time we were done, it was about 15 hours,” said Owens.

The 27-year-old of Van Wert, Ohio, was here a week. She spent time helping make repairs to this Barrett Avenue home.

“A lot of us struggle with some pride issues and just to be able to humbly ask somebody for help is just huge in my book,” said Owens. “She actually taught me a few things while we were down there.”

The children’s pastor and substitute teacher plans to return next summer.

“He’s allowed us the abilities and the opportunity to serve people and show them that we really care,” added Ellingson.

This summer, CareCenter Ministries will host four to five more groups from across the country to continue repairing homes in the city.

