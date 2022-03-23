High winds rip roof off mobile home in Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - When severe weather struck a Madison County mobile home Tuesday afternoon, family members on Ellis Road feared the worst.

“We’re still breathing, so that’s fine. Everybody’s okay. We’re gonna be shaken up a little bit, but that’s okay. We’re gonna get through,” said homeowner Syreeta Weathers.

Weathers said no one was home when high winds peeled off her home’s roof, but her cousin didn’t know that at the time.

“She said ‘Reeta, they won’t let me in.’ She thought [my kids] were in there but they weren’t in there. Come to find out my nephew got them before all this hit,” Weathers said.

One street over, a downed power line blocked the way to waterlogged homes and more damage.

Family member Destiney Dorsey White said she still can’t believe what happened.

“I mean, how could you feel? Everybody’s basically in shock. We’ve never had a storm come over like this, ever,” White said.

Most of the houses in that Flora neighborhood reported only minor damage.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s severe weather event.

