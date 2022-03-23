Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

High winds rip roof off mobile home in Flora

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - When severe weather struck a Madison County mobile home Tuesday afternoon, family members on Ellis Road feared the worst.

“We’re still breathing, so that’s fine. Everybody’s okay. We’re gonna be shaken up a little bit, but that’s okay. We’re gonna get through,” said homeowner Syreeta Weathers.

Weathers said no one was home when high winds peeled off her home’s roof, but her cousin didn’t know that at the time.

“She said ‘Reeta, they won’t let me in.’ She thought [my kids] were in there but they weren’t in there. Come to find out my nephew got them before all this hit,” Weathers said.

One street over, a downed power line blocked the way to waterlogged homes and more damage.

Family member Destiney Dorsey White said she still can’t believe what happened.

“I mean, how could you feel? Everybody’s basically in shock. We’ve never had a storm come over like this, ever,” White said.

Most of the houses in that Flora neighborhood reported only minor damage.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s severe weather event.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
Woman killed after vehicle drives off I-55 and overturns
The wreckage of a crash between a school bus and a car.
3 students, 2 others taken to hospital after bus crash
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator

Latest News

Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies
High winds rip roof off mobile home in Flora
High winds rip roof off mobile home in Flora
WLBT at 10p (March 22, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (March 22, 2022)