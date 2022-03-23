First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

We had 2 to 3 inches of rain Tuesday, which ranged upwards of about 7 inches on radar estimates. Quieter weather will last and this will lead us into the middle of next week until the next chance for rain on Wednesday. Sunny weather Thursday and Friday with highs near 70 and lows near 40. The weekend will stay sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the lower and middle 70s and overnight and morning lows in the 40s. Monday and Tuesday will see the same sunshine, but temperatures will reach the lower 80s with lows in the 50s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday. West wind at 10mph tonight and southwesterly Thursday at around 15mph. Average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 7:14pm.

