First Alert Forecast: dry stretch of weather to continue into this weekend as temperatures trend warmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a busy Tuesday, our Wednesday has shaped up to be much calmer and drier. Expect it to be cooler out this afternoon in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 60s in most spot within the next few hours. The cloud cover is also expected to gradually clear out through the day. Mostly clear skies should return overnight as lows fall to the lower 40s.

Thursday’s forecast will feature slightly warmer temperatures and brighter skies which will be around all day long. Temperatures will likely be able to reach the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A stretch of quiet weather is expected through the weekend into the start of the week ahead. Temperatures will trend warmer over the weekend where highs in the 70s are expected before we see the 80s by early next week. Shower chances should also hold off during this time before our next opportunity for rain returns by the middle of next week

