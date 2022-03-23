First Alert Forecast: calmer, quieter days mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: As the storm system begins to pull away from central and southwest Mississippi – expect a gradual improvement in conditions through the day. Brisk westerly breezes will flow in behind the low pressure, helping to usher in the cooler air. Morning 40s will only manage the lower to middle 60s by afternoon as skies eventually turn partly sunny skies north; mostly sunny south. Skies will eventually clear with lows falling back to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: As high pressure sneaks in from the west, our pattern will remain quiet through much of the day. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine through the day with highs the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak boundary may kick up a few more clouds and a few showers overnight, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quiet pattern featuring mostly sunny skies, seasonably cool air will continue through much of the week ahead. Middle to upper 60s return Friday, warming through the 70s through the upcoming weekend to the 80s early next week. Our next appreciable chances for rain will hold off until mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

