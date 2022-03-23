Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: calmer, quieter days mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: As the storm system begins to pull away from central and southwest Mississippi – expect a gradual improvement in conditions through the day. Brisk westerly breezes will flow in behind the low pressure, helping to usher in the cooler air. Morning 40s will only manage the lower to middle 60s by afternoon as skies eventually turn partly sunny skies north; mostly sunny south. Skies will eventually clear with lows falling back to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: As high pressure sneaks in from the west, our pattern will remain quiet through much of the day. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine through the day with highs the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak boundary may kick up a few more clouds and a few showers overnight, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quiet pattern featuring mostly sunny skies, seasonably cool air will continue through much of the week ahead. Middle to upper 60s return Friday, warming through the 70s through the upcoming weekend to the 80s early next week. Our next appreciable chances for rain will hold off until mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011...
2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Hinds County School District holds hearing for fired administrator
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast
Carport damage - Crystal Springs
Mississippi severe weather (March 22, 2022)
Damage reported in Miss. as severe weather brings heavy rain and observed tornadoes
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: severe storm threat Tuesday across Mississippi