Federal judge issues second order of contempt against county in jail takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a second contempt order in the case that will determine whether the Hinds County Detention Center is put into receivership.

The order comes weeks after an evidentiary hearing regarding the future of the jail was held.

The same judge issued a contempt order against the county last year for failing to comply with a 2016 consent decree designed to improve living conditions at the Raymond facility.

The evidentiary hearing was held in U.S. District Court in February and early March.

This is a developing story.

A copy of the order is below.

