Federal judge issues second order of contempt against county in jail takeover case

Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Source: University of Virginia
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a second contempt order in the case that will determine whether the Hinds County Detention Center is put into receivership.

The order comes weeks after an evidentiary hearing regarding the future of the jail was held.

The same judge issued a contempt order against the county last year for failing to comply with a 2016 consent decree designed to improve living conditions at the Raymond facility.

The evidentiary hearing was held in U.S. District Court in February and early March.

This is a developing story.

A copy of the order is below.

