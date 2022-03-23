Bureau of Narcotics arrests man selling drugs near high school

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a man accused of selling drugs near a high school.

Agents, along with Jefferson Davis County deputies, took Brandon Graves into custody at his home Monday.

Graves is charged with selling methamphetamine and heroin.

Agents say the arrest was part of a six-month long investigation into drug sales in the area of Jefferson Davis County High School.

They say Graves’ home, located a short distance from the school, was the center of the drug distribution.

He’s being held on a $60,000 bond, and more charges are expected to be filed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.