Biloxi man pleads guilty to sexual battery charges of two young girls

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man will spend decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of two young girls.

Laterrance Nathan, 43, was charged with two different crimes of sexual battery that occurred in 2019.

According to court documents, although the molestation occurred over the course of several months, the girls, who were 14 and 15 at the time, did not tell anyone due to being afraid of Nathan.

The crimes came to light in May 2020, when one of the victims realized she was pregnant and DNA testing confirmed the baby was Nathan’s child.

“The victims in this case have shown an unbelievable amount of strength through this difficult time. Children don’t always tell immediately when abuse is going on, especially when it occurs at the hands of a friend, family member or other trusted adult,” said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.

Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Nathan to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and will not be eligible for early release or parole, according to District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

