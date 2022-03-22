Woman sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 4 children to death asks for new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman found guilty of killing four of her young children is asking for a new trial.

Last year, a judge found Shanynthia Gardner guilty of 20 counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect. Prosecutors argued she stabbed four of her children to death in 2016. They ranged in age from 6 months to 4 years old.

Gardner’s oldest son, 7 at the time, escaped the attack.

Gardner’s sister testified she had a history of mental episodes and often seemed paranoid.

In 2017, one medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the incident.

The judge sentenced Gardner to life in prison.

According to court records, Gardner filed a motion for a new trial.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled May 3.

