Vicksburg teen sentenced to 40 years for 2020 murder

By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg teen learned his prison sentence for a 2020 murder.

Kemond Jones, who was 15-years-old at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 40 years - 30 to serve and ten suspended.

On Labor Day, September 7, 2020, Jones shot 18-year-old Ethan Powell to death. Warren County deputies found Powell on Abraham Drive in Vicksburg with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to testimony, Jones says he feared for his life after Powell came towards him but the medical examiner testified that Powell was shot eight times with four shots going into his back

