Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms are winding down through the area this evening. Heavy rain continues to fall in some spots. We are not expecting additional severe weather after sunset tonight. Rain will taper off with temperatures falling into the 40s by morning. Through Friday, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and overnight and morning lows in the 40s. This weekend will be sunny and the highs in the lower to middle 70s. 80s should return early next week with sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Southwest wind at 15mph tonight and West at 15mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 7:14pm. Average high is 71 this time of year and the average low is 48. Upwards of 5 inches of rain feel today in some places based on radar estimates, with 1 to 2 inches elsewhere, but more rain is not expected for the rest of the week.

