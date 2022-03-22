Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Power outages climb as storm rips across Central Mississippi

Utility pole in Springfield
Utility pole in Springfield(KY3)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 7,400 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as storms rip across Central Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 7,450 customers without power, with Warren and Hinds County reporting the most outages.

So far, several tornado warnings have been reported, causing damage to structures and downing trees.

To report a downed electrical line, contact Entergy at 1-800-368-3749.

