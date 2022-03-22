Power outages climb as storm rips across Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 7,400 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as storms rip across Central Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 7,450 customers without power, with Warren and Hinds County reporting the most outages.

So far, several tornado warnings have been reported, causing damage to structures and downing trees.

To report a downed electrical line, contact Entergy at 1-800-368-3749.

