Mississippi native Keyone Starr to perform on ‘American Song Contest’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native and Grammy nominee took the stage Monday to represent the Magnolia State on the NBC show “American Song Contest.”

Keyone Starr will go head-to-head with other top musical talents across the country in the reality competition hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

“I tell people if Aretha Franklin and Lenny Kravitz had a baby, it would’ve been me. That’s the best way I can describe my sound,” explained Starr. She is a writer, producer and singer who loves music.

This preacher’s kid has been singing all her life. Her parents Glenn and LaSonya Friday say she even wrote the promotions jingle for their business in Clinton.

“We just say she had that gift of writing songs and performing. It was just a part of her,” said Glenn Friday.

That gift has opened a lot of doors for Starr around the world over the years, including in Germany and London.

The Grammy-nominated artist is also featured on producer Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Special” album. She’s the lead vocalist on the hit single “I Can’t Lose.”

Starr’s parents say she was the inspiration for the line that mentions Jackson, Mississippi in the popular song “Uptown Funk,” featuring Bruno Mars.

“She met Bruno and they were about to do the song and then he asked her where she’s from and she said Jackson, Mississippi. She said, ‘It was so easy to say Jackson, it just rolled off my tongue.’ And he said, ‘I like that. I’m gonna put that in the song.’”

This solo artist and her family are excited to put Mississippi on the map again as a contestant on the show. She is performing a new, original song called “Fire” on live television.

“America can expect to see from me an electrifying experience.,” Starr said. “I am here to bring the funk, bring the blues, and bring the soul and make sure you feel good.”

Her proud parents are hoping once everyone hears their daughter’s unique sound, they will vote for her so she can bring home a win for the state.

“Vote, vote, vote, and vote again. You have until Wednesday, guys,” they said. “You have three opportunities to vote on three different platforms and ten times per person between now and Wednesday.”

