MEMA urges Mississippians to take Tuesday’s severe weather threat seriously

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders say tornadoes, flooding, and complacency are their main concerns heading into Tuesday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages all Mississippians to have weather alerts turned on loud and to be ready to take action if a tornado warning is put in place for your area.

“This is the first time this year that I recall seeing red on the map, so it’s the first time I’ve seen a moderate risk for especially the Jackson metro area,” MEMA’s Director of External Affairs Malary White said.

White said it’s important that Mississippians take the threat seriously.

“We are worried about people who continue to see the severe weather message and are like, ‘Well, it hasn’t happened yet. We’ll be fine,’” she said. “All it takes is one tornado or one set of straight-line winds that could be just as damaging as a tornado.

“We already have some minor flooding in some of our rivers... add three to six inches of rain, and we’re concerned about that as well.”

White said it’s always best to prepare for the worst.

“Take pictures of your house. What does it look like before the disaster happens? If it does hit you, having before and after pictures is very helpful,” she said. “We’re looking for the walls, ceilings, and for the roof outside. That’s what they’re really looking for is the integrity of the structure.”

She also urged everyone to have at least three days worth of food, water, and other essentials.

“MDOT needs time to clear the roads, we need time to get FEMA here if we qualify for it, and we need time to get the supplies to you. So people need to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours,” White said. “If you’re a diabetic, do you have something to keep your insulin cold in case the power goes out? Pets? Do they have food as well?”

In the event of a tornado, she reminded homeowners to seek shelter in the innermost portion of their house - preferably in an area without windows and where four walls surround them.

For those living in mobile homes, White recommended identifying safe rooms in your county.

