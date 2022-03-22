Mayor Lumumba declares local emergency ahead of potentially severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday evening, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency for the city of Jackson ahead of potentially severe weather conditions.

A storm front is expected to bring in damaging winds and heavy rains throughout the day Tuesday, which could lead to tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, lightning, and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The city and Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the weather and work crews will remain on standby to provide necessary response efforts. These include the possible closing of viaducts in areas prone to flooding, the distribution of sandbags, and the opening of necessary emergency shelters.

In anticipation of extreme weather, the city has closed all early childhood development and senior centers.

Mayor Lumumba urges residents to remain vigilant and media aware. He also advises residents to identify a safe spot in case of a tornado. Residents are encouraged to prepare a disaster kit with supplies that can last at least 72 hours.

Sandbags can be picked up today until 4 p.m. at the Maintenance Supply building at 4225-B Michael Avalon St. If you need further assistance, please call 601-960-2395 or 601-960-1750.

The Mayor will continue to update the public on ongoing weather response efforts as necessary.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.