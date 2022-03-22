Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
LIVE: See active watches, warnings in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a potent storm system is moving into the area, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

WATCH LIVE: WLBT’s First Alert Weather Team is in the weather center tracking Tuesday’s storms.

Active watches and warnings in Mississippi:

Tornado Warning:

  • for Issaquena and Warren County in MS until 12:15 p.m.

Tornado Watch:

  • for Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake County, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo County in MS until 7:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

  • Humphreys, Leflore, and Sunflower County in MS until 12:00 p.m.
  • for Issaquena, Sharkey, and Washington County in MS until 12:45 a.m.
  • Claiborne, Hinds, and Warren County in MS until 12:45 p.m.
  • Warren and Yazoo County in MS until 12:45 p.m.pBentonia and Satartia.
  • MS until 12:45 PM
  • Bentonia and Satartia MS until 12:45 PM
  • Carroll, Holmes, Leflore and Montgomery County in MS until 1:15 p.m.

