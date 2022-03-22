Library systems closing early due to inclement weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking to curl up with a good book during Tuesday’s storms, hopefully, you already have it checked out.

Some libraries in the metro area have announced they’re closing early Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with severe weather expected to come through Central Mississippi late in the morning.

The Jackson/Hinds Library System announced that all branches and offices will close at noon. The JHLS Board of Trustees meeting slated for 4 p.m. Tuesday also has been canceled.

The system has 13 operating branches in the county, including Jackson, Clinton, Raymond, Terry, Bolton, Edwards and Utica.

The Madison County Library System will be closing its offices and branches at 11:30 Tuesday. Branches include ones in Ridgeland, Madison, Flora, Camden, and Canton.

Other closures include:

Central Mississippi Regional Library System: All branches and headquarters will close at noon; branches are located in Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.

