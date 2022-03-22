Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU announces new police chief

Herman Horton is the new police chief for Jackson State University’s Department of Public Safety.
Herman Horton is the new police chief for Jackson State University’s Department of Public Safety.(Jackson State University)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has a new top cop.

Herman Horton is the new police chief for Jackson State University’s Department of Public Safety.

Prior to becoming JSU’s chief of police, Horton was the police chief for Hinds Community College in Utica.

He is the former director of training for the Jackson Police Department.

He also served as dignitary protection for former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson Jr. from 2010- 2013.

Horton’s duties include developing the vision and mission of the department and oversight of the functions and services of Campus Police.

“I could not be more honored to serve and protect at my alma mater – Jackson State University,” said Horton. “Ensuring the safety of our campus community is my primary mission, and I intend to accomplish this through collaboration and listening to the needs of the community.”

