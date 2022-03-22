‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

WAGGAMAN, La. (WVUE) - Over the last 24 hours, family members of Linda Frickey have gotten little to no sleep. The phone is ringing off the hook and visitors are stopping by around the clock to console the family.

“To be honest, my oldest sister is probably one of the strongest and I don’t know how she’s keeping it together because I really can’t,” said JinnyLynn Griffin, younger sister to Linda, as she fights back tears. “She was my go-to. My mom died when I was 34. I’m 60. So Linda was always here. We lived here for years together.”

She, along with other family members, is still processing Linda’s brutal death. She was brutally dragged after being carjacked Monday afternoon by four teenagers. She was stuck in her seatbelt with her body hanging outside the vehicle. Her arm was severed from her body and she bled to death.

“We are very angry. I never ever would want to wish that on another human being,” said Kathy Richard, Linda’s sister-in-law. “Just open the door. He kicked...try to kick her out but it didn’t work. How could you kick her? It’s just beyond comprehension. It’s evil. And you don’t just go from being in school to just taking a walk, to killing somebody. It was murder. Downright murder.”

Richard says her brother, Linda’s husband, is still in shock. He just retired with Linda set to retire in one month. They were both looking forward to spending more time together, with family and friends, and especially their granddaughter.

“Linda should have lived to be 100 years old still helping everybody,” said Richard. “She didn’t have the chance to see her son get married next year and her granddaughter was only seven years old. She didn’t get enough time with her. She did not deserve to go that way.”

With so much life to live, Linda’s was cut short in the most brutal of ways.

“I can’t say this enough: When they pulled away and she was in that strap, they made the decision to murder her. They should pay for it,” said Griffin.

