GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling from Ukraine as a part of the St. Jude Global SAFER Ukraine project. The girl is among the first group of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients to come to the United States to continue their long-term cancer treatment. SAFER Ukraine is a humanitarian effort launched following the Russian invasion to provide safe passage for childhood cancer patients and their families out of Ukraine.(St. Jude)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first group of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients just arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at the hospital Tuesday after evacuating from Ukraine amid a Russian invasion, according to St. Jude.

This makes the Bluff City hospital the first to take in patients from Ukraine.

The patients range from nine months to nine years in age, according to St. Jude. While the children will receive cancer treatment, they will also receive “therapy to address psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs.”

St. Jude says school curriculum is also under development for the patients and their siblings.

More on St. Jude’s latest patients can be found at https://bit.ly/357x0Cc.

