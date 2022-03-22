Country music artist Marty Stuart exhibits items from his collection at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homegrown country music royalty shared his memories of life on the road and his tribute to country music icons at the Mississippi Two Museums.

On Monday, state and local officials gathered to welcome items from Marty Stuart’s collection which will be on display for seven months.

“It’s an honor to bring it home to the birthplace of American music,” said Stuart.

The County Music Hall of Famer’s collection started in childhood and began taking shape four decades ago. The 63-year-old will lend more than 300 items from his country music journey to the Two Mississippi Museums.

“In the early 80s, this whole collecting business got out of hand and in my heart,” said Stuart. “I bought a piece of a Patsy Cline train case in Nashville in a junk store for $75. I thought, This is wrong. This is wrong. It needs to be preserved.”

A black suit he calls work clothes from tours during the pandemic and the suit of country music show host Porter Wagoner were on display during the exhibit announcement. His collection also includes pieces owned by country music royalty Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard.

“Really a wide range of artifacts both from his influence and mentors, Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash and a lot of items from his personal career in country music,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History Deputy Director Shane Keil.

The World of Marty Stuart Exhibit runs May 7 - December 31. The first Mississippi Makers Fest, a music, food, and arts festival will take place opening day.

“Come down, see the museums. We’ll have admission paid for,” said Heath Bennet with Southern Beverage. “We’re sponsoring admission for the day, and so they can check out all of the exhibits as well as hear all the music and see all the artisans.”

“I’m so happy, and I couldn’t be prouder of my state,” added the Mississippi native.

