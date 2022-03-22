City of Brookhaven to open temporary storm shelter due to expected inclement weather

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brookhaven will open a temporary storm shelter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, due to expected inclement weather.

The Brookhaven Building located at 1154 Beltline Drive will open as a temporary storm shelter, for anyone who may need a place to stay.

🔊⛈⚡️ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗮𝘁 𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬 𝗮.𝗺. 𝗧𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟮𝟮𝗻𝗱. 👉 Due to expected inclement weather in our area,... Posted by City of Brookhaven, Mississippi - Government on Monday, March 21, 2022

Those seeking shelter are asked to bring essential supplies, medications, food, bottled water, and personal items— only restrooms and a few chairs will be provided.

Pets are not permitted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.