City of Brookhaven to open temporary storm shelter due to expected inclement weather

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brookhaven will open a temporary storm shelter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, due to expected inclement weather.

The Brookhaven Building located at 1154 Beltline Drive will open as a temporary storm shelter, for anyone who may need a place to stay.

Those seeking shelter are asked to bring essential supplies, medications, food, bottled water, and personal itemsโ€” only restrooms and a few chairs will be provided.

Pets are not permitted.

