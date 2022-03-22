City of Brookhaven to open temporary storm shelter due to expected inclement weather
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brookhaven will open a temporary storm shelter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, due to expected inclement weather.
The Brookhaven Building located at 1154 Beltline Drive will open as a temporary storm shelter, for anyone who may need a place to stay.
Those seeking shelter are asked to bring essential supplies, medications, food, bottled water, and personal items— only restrooms and a few chairs will be provided.
Pets are not permitted.
