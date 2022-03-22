Appeals court upholds 60-year sentence for man involved in 2015 shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man sentenced to 60 years behind bars in connection with a 2015 shooting in Jackson has lost his appeal in the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Tuesday, the court upheld former Hinds County Circuit Judge Jeff Weill’s decision to sentence Lorenzo Manuel to 40 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge and an additional 20 years for being a habitual offender.

Manuel was accused of shooting Justin Shannon the day after Shannon and his brother, Robert, got into a fight the night before at a Jackson strip club.

Manuel appealed the sentence on several grounds, including the judge’s decision to allow the statements of the victim to be entered into evidence.

According to court records, Manuel shot Shannon and his girlfriend Kendra Mitchell multiple times in a drive-by shooting in April 2015. Shannon was shot six to eight times and pronounced dead at the hospital. Mitchell was shot 13 times but survived but could no longer work and was on disability.

She later testified in court that Shannon had told her about the fight the night before and that he was on edge when he got home. She also testified that Lorenzo Manuel was “angry about the fight the night before and wanted to know where Shannon was.”

Manuel argued Mitchell’s testimony was hearsay, but the court dismissed that argument saying it was allowed as an “excited utterance.” This utterance occurs when a person says something out of stress and excitement before they’ve had time to reflect.

He also argued he should not have been sentenced under the habitual offender statute. Under Mississippi Code Section 99-19-81, any person convicted of two non-violent felony or federal crimes “arising out of separate incidents at different times,” shall be sentenced to the maximum term of imprisonment for the felony if he or she is convicted on a third felony charge.

Manuel had argued that the trial judge erred “because the sentencing orders from his prior convictions do not establish that those convictions arose ‘out of separate incidents at different times.’”

The appellate court, though, disagreed, saying that his prior convictions arose out of “two different drug sales that occurred on different days... August 20, 2008, and... August 26, 2008.”

“Manuel fails to show any error or abuse of discretion in any of the trial judge’s rulings during trial,” the court wrote. “In addition, Manuel fails to show that his sentence as a habitual offender constitutes a miscarriage of justice or plain error.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.